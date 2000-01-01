with_bounds()
Add bounds to a gauge aggregate
Early access 1.6.0
Create a gauge aggregate for each
Add time bounds to an already-computed gauge aggregate. Bounds are necessary to use extrapolation accessors on the aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a gauge aggregate for each
id and each 15-minute interval. Then add bounds to the gauge aggregate, so you can
calculate the extrapolated rate.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
summary
GaugeSummary
|-
|✔
|A gauge aggregate created using
gauge_agg
bounds
TSTZRANGE
|-
|✔
|A range of
timestamptz giving the smallest and largest allowed times in the gauge aggregate
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|with_bounds
|GaugeSummary
|A new gauge aggregate with the bounds applied