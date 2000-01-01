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with_bounds()

Add bounds to a gauge aggregate

Early access 1.6.0

Add time bounds to an already-computed gauge aggregate. Bounds are necessary to use extrapolation accessors on the aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Create a gauge aggregate for each id and each 15-minute interval. Then add bounds to the gauge aggregate, so you can calculate the extrapolated rate.

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    extrapolated_rate(
        with_bounds(
            summary,
            time_bucket_range('15 min'::interval, bucket)
        )
    )
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

with_bounds(
    summary GaugeSummary,
    bounds TSTZRANGE,
) RETURNS GaugeSummary
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryGaugeSummary-A gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
boundsTSTZRANGE-A range of timestamptz giving the smallest and largest allowed times in the gauge aggregate

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
with_boundsGaugeSummaryA new gauge aggregate with the bounds applied