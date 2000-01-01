Downsampling overview

Downsample your data to visualize trends while preserving fewer data points. Downsampling replaces a set of values with a much smaller set that is highly representative of the original data. This is particularly useful for graphing applications where displaying millions of points would be inefficient and visually overwhelming.

TimescaleDB Toolkit provides two downsampling algorithms:

LTTB (Largest Triangle Three Buckets) : Retains visual similarity between the downsampled data and the original dataset by selecting points that form the largest triangles

: Retains visual similarity between the downsampled data and the original dataset by selecting points that form the largest triangles ASAP smooth: Preserves the approximate shape and larger trends while minimizing local variance between points

Downsample with LTTB Section titled “Downsample with LTTB”

Downsample a sine wave dataset from 168 points to approximately 8 points using LTTB:

SET TIME ZONE 'UTC' ; CREATE TABLE metrics ( date TIMESTAMPTZ , reading DOUBLE PRECISION ); INSERT INTO metrics SELECT '2020-1-1 UTC' :: timestamptz + make_interval( hours=> foo), ( 5 + 5 * sin (foo / 24 . 0 * PI ())) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 168 ) foo; SELECT time , value FROM unnest(( SELECT lttb( date , reading, 8 ) FROM metrics ));

Downsample with gap preservation Section titled “Downsample with gap preservation”

Use gap-preserving LTTB to downsample data while maintaining boundaries of missing regions:

SELECT time , value FROM unnest(( SELECT toolkit_experimental . gp_lttb ( date , reading, '12 hours' ::interval, 8 ) FROM metrics ));

Downsample with ASAP smoothing Section titled “Downsample with ASAP smoothing”

Smooth and downsample data to show larger trends while minimizing local variance:

SELECT time , value FROM unnest(( SELECT asap_smooth( date , reading, 10 ) FROM metrics ));

lttb() : downsample using the Largest Triangle Three Buckets method

: downsample using the Largest Triangle Three Buckets method gp_lttb() : downsample using LTTB while preserving gaps in data