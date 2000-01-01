Downsampling overview
Functions for downsampling time-series data to visualize trends while preserving visual similarity
Downsample your data to visualize trends while preserving fewer data points. Downsampling replaces a set of values with a much smaller set that is highly representative of the original data. This is particularly useful for graphing applications where displaying millions of points would be inefficient and visually overwhelming.
TimescaleDB Toolkit provides two downsampling algorithms:
- LTTB (Largest Triangle Three Buckets): Retains visual similarity between the downsampled data and the original dataset by selecting points that form the largest triangles
- ASAP smooth: Preserves the approximate shape and larger trends while minimizing local variance between points
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Downsample with LTTBSection titled “Downsample with LTTB”
Downsample a sine wave dataset from 168 points to approximately 8 points using LTTB:
Downsample with gap preservationSection titled “Downsample with gap preservation”
Use gap-preserving LTTB to downsample data while maintaining boundaries of missing regions:
Downsample with ASAP smoothingSection titled “Downsample with ASAP smoothing”
Smooth and downsample data to show larger trends while minimizing local variance:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
LTTB algorithmSection titled “LTTB algorithm”
lttb(): downsample using the Largest Triangle Three Buckets method
gp_lttb(): downsample using LTTB while preserving gaps in data
ASAP smoothingSection titled “ASAP smoothing”
asap_smooth(): downsample using the ASAP smoothing algorithm