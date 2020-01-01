asap_smooth()
Downsample a time series using the ASAP smoothing algorithm
Since 1.11.0
This example uses a table called
Downsample your data with the ASAP smoothing algorithm. This algorithm preserves the approximate shape and larger trends of the input data, while minimizing the local variance between points.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
This example uses a table called
metrics, with columns for
date and
reading. The columns contain measurements that
have been accumulated over a large interval of time. This example takes that data and provides a smoothed representation
of approximately 10 points, but that still shows any anomalous readings:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|Timestamps for each data point
|value
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|The value at each timestamp
|resolution
|INT
|-
|✔
|The approximate number of points to return. Determines the horizontal resolution of the resulting graph.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|asap_smooth
|Timevector
|An object representing a series of values occurring at set intervals from a starting time. It can be unpacked with
unnest. For more information, see the documentation on timevectors.