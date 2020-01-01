Downsample your data with the ASAP smoothing algorithm. This algorithm preserves the approximate shape and larger trends of the input data, while minimizing the local variance between points.

This example uses a table called metrics , with columns for date and reading . The columns contain measurements that have been accumulated over a large interval of time. This example takes that data and provides a smoothed representation of approximately 10 points, but that still shows any anomalous readings:

SET TIME ZONE 'UTC' ; CREATE TABLE metrics ( date TIMESTAMPTZ , reading DOUBLE PRECISION ); INSERT INTO metrics SELECT '2020-1-1 UTC' :: timestamptz + make_interval( hours=> foo), ( 5 + 5 * sin (foo / 12 . 0 * PI ())) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 168 ) foo; SELECT * FROM unnest( ( SELECT asap_smooth( date , reading, 8 ) FROM metrics) );

time | value ------------------------+--------------------- 2020-01-01 01:00:00+00 | 5.3664814565722665 2020-01-01 21:00:00+00 | 5.949469264090644 2020-01-02 17:00:00+00 | 5.582987807518377 2020-01-03 13:00:00+00 | 4.633518543427733 2020-01-04 09:00:00+00 | 4.050530735909357 2020-01-05 05:00:00+00 | 4.417012192481623 2020-01-06 01:00:00+00 | 5.366481456572268 2020-01-06 21:00:00+00 | 5.949469264090643

The syntax is:

asap_smooth( ts TIMESTAMPTZ , value DOUBLE PRECISION , resolution INT ) RETURNS Timevector

Name Type Default Required Description ts TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ Timestamps for each data point value DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ The value at each timestamp resolution INT - ✔ The approximate number of points to return. Determines the horizontal resolution of the resulting graph.