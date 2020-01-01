Downsample your data with the Largest Triangle Three Buckets algorithm, while preserving gaps in the underlying data. This method is a specialization of the LTTB algorithm.

This example uses a table with raw data generated as a sine wave, and removes a day from the middle of the data. You can use gap preserving LTTB to downsample the data while keeping the bounds of the missing region.

SET TIME ZONE 'UTC' ; CREATE TABLE metrics ( date TIMESTAMPTZ , reading DOUBLE PRECISION ); INSERT INTO metrics SELECT '2020-1-1 UTC' :: timestamptz + make_interval( hours=> foo), ( 5 + 5 * sin (foo / 24 . 0 * PI ())) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 168 ) foo; DELETE FROM metrics WHERE date BETWEEN '2020-1-4 UTC' AND '2020-1-5 UTC' ; SELECT time , value FROM unnest(( SELECT toolkit_experimental . gp_lttb ( date , reading, 8 ) FROM metrics))

time | value -----------------------+------------------- 2020-01-01 01:00:00+00 | 5.652630961100257 2020-01-02 12:00:00+00 | 0 2020-01-03 23:00:00+00 | 5.652630961100255 2020-01-05 01:00:00+00 | 5.652630961100259 2020-01-05 13:00:00+00 | 9.957224306869051 2020-01-06 12:00:00+00 | 0 2020-01-07 10:00:00+00 | 9.82962913144534 2020-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 5.000000000000004

The syntax is:

gp_lttb( ts TIMESTAMPTZ , value DOUBLE PRECISION , [gapsize INTERVAL,] resolution INT ) RETURNS Timevector

Name Type Default Required Description ts TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ Timestamps for each data point value DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ The value at each timestamp gapsize INTERVAL - Minimum gap size to divide input on resolution INT - ✔ The approximate number of points to return. Determines the horizontal resolution of the resulting graph.