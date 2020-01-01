gp_lttb()
Downsample a time series using the Largest Triangle Three Buckets method, while preserving gaps in original data
Early access 1.11.0
Downsample your data with the Largest Triangle Three Buckets algorithm, while preserving gaps in the underlying data. This method is a specialization of the LTTB algorithm.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
This example uses a table with raw data generated as a sine wave, and removes a day from the middle of the data. You can use gap preserving LTTB to downsample the data while keeping the bounds of the missing region.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|Timestamps for each data point
|value
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|The value at each timestamp
|gapsize
|INTERVAL
|-
|Minimum gap size to divide input on
|resolution
|INT
|-
|✔
|The approximate number of points to return. Determines the horizontal resolution of the resulting graph.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|gp_lttb
|Timevector
|An object representing a series of values occurring at set intervals from a starting time. It can be unpacked with
unnest. For more information, see the documentation on timevectors.