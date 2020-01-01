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gp_lttb()

Downsample a time series using the Largest Triangle Three Buckets method, while preserving gaps in original data

Early access 1.11.0

Downsample your data with the Largest Triangle Three Buckets algorithm, while preserving gaps in the underlying data. This method is a specialization of the LTTB algorithm.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

This example uses a table with raw data generated as a sine wave, and removes a day from the middle of the data. You can use gap preserving LTTB to downsample the data while keeping the bounds of the missing region.

SET TIME ZONE 'UTC';
CREATE TABLE metrics(date TIMESTAMPTZ, reading DOUBLE PRECISION);
INSERT INTO metrics
SELECT
    '2020-1-1 UTC'::timestamptz + make_interval(hours=>foo),
    (5 + 5 * sin(foo / 24.0 * PI()))
    FROM generate_series(1,168) foo;
DELETE FROM metrics WHERE date BETWEEN '2020-1-4 UTC' AND '2020-1-5 UTC';


SELECT time, value
FROM unnest((
    SELECT toolkit_experimental.gp_lttb(date, reading, 8)
    FROM metrics))
time                   |             value
-----------------------+-------------------
2020-01-01 01:00:00+00 | 5.652630961100257
2020-01-02 12:00:00+00 |                 0
2020-01-03 23:00:00+00 | 5.652630961100255
2020-01-05 01:00:00+00 | 5.652630961100259
2020-01-05 13:00:00+00 | 9.957224306869051
2020-01-06 12:00:00+00 |                 0
2020-01-07 10:00:00+00 |  9.82962913144534
2020-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 5.000000000000004

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

gp_lttb(
  ts TIMESTAMPTZ,
  value DOUBLE PRECISION,
  [gapsize INTERVAL,]
  resolution INT
) RETURNS Timevector
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
tsTIMESTAMPTZ-Timestamps for each data point
valueDOUBLE PRECISION-The value at each timestamp
gapsizeINTERVAL-Minimum gap size to divide input on
resolutionINT-The approximate number of points to return. Determines the horizontal resolution of the resulting graph.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
gp_lttbTimevectorAn object representing a series of values occurring at set intervals from a starting time. It can be unpacked with unnest. For more information, see the documentation on timevectors.