lttb()
Downsample a time series using the Largest Triangle Three Buckets method
Since 1.10.1
Downsample your data with the Largest Triangle Three Buckets algorithm. This algorithm tries to retain visual similarity between the downsampled data and the original dataset.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
This example uses a table with raw data generated as a sine wave. You can use LTTB to dramatically reduce the number of points while still capturing the peaks and valleys in the data.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|Timestamps for each data point
|value
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|The value at each timestamp
|resolution
|INT
|-
|✔
|The approximate number of points to return. Determines the horizontal resolution of the resulting graph.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|lttb
|Timevector
|An object representing a series of values occurring at set intervals from a starting time. It can be unpacked with
unnest. For more information, see the documentation on timevectors.