Downsample your data with the Largest Triangle Three Buckets algorithm. This algorithm tries to retain visual similarity between the downsampled data and the original dataset.

This example uses a table with raw data generated as a sine wave. You can use LTTB to dramatically reduce the number of points while still capturing the peaks and valleys in the data.

SET TIME ZONE 'UTC' ; CREATE TABLE metrics ( date TIMESTAMPTZ , reading DOUBLE PRECISION ); INSERT INTO metrics SELECT '2020-1-1 UTC' :: timestamptz + make_interval( hours=> foo), ( 5 + 5 * sin (foo / 24 . 0 * PI ())) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 168 ) foo; SELECT time , value FROM unnest(( SELECT lttb( date , reading, 8 ) FROM metrics))

time | value ------------------------+--------------------- 2020-01-01 01:00:00+00 | 5.652630961100257 2020-01-01 13:00:00+00 | 9.957224306869053 2020-01-02 11:00:00+00 | 0.04277569313094798 2020-01-03 11:00:00+00 | 9.957224306869051 2020-01-04 13:00:00+00 | 0.04277569313094709 2020-01-05 16:00:00+00 | 9.330127018922191 2020-01-06 20:00:00+00 | 2.4999999999999996 2020-01-08 00:00:00+00 | 5.000000000000004

The syntax is:

lttb( ts TIMESTAMPTZ , value DOUBLE PRECISION , resolution INT ) RETURNS Timevector

Name Type Default Required Description ts TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ Timestamps for each data point value DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ The value at each timestamp resolution INT - ✔ The approximate number of points to return. Determines the horizontal resolution of the resulting graph.