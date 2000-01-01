Frequency analysis overview

Analyze the frequency of values in time-series data using memory-efficient probabilistic data structures. These functions help you identify the most common elements and estimate occurrence counts without storing every individual value.

TimescaleDB Toolkit provides two approaches to frequency analysis:

freq_agg : Get the most common elements and their relative frequency using the SpaceSaving algorithm

: Get the most common elements and their relative frequency using the SpaceSaving algorithm count_min_sketch: Estimate the absolute number of times a specific value appears using the count-min sketch data structure

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:

More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result

To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.

Find the most common values Section titled “Find the most common values”

Get the 5 most common values from a dataset:

CREATE TABLE value_test ( value INTEGER ); INSERT INTO value_test SELECT floor ( sqrt (random() * 400 )) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 100000 ); SELECT topn( toolkit_experimental . freq_agg ( 0 . 05 , value ), 5 ) FROM value_test;

Get frequency information for common values Section titled “Get frequency information for common values”

Return values that represent more than 5% of the input, along with their frequency bounds:

SELECT value , min_freq, max_freq FROM into_values( ( SELECT toolkit_experimental . freq_agg ( 0 . 05 , value ) FROM value_test));

Estimate absolute counts Section titled “Estimate absolute counts”

Use count-min sketch to estimate how many times specific values appear:

WITH sketch AS ( SELECT toolkit_experimental . count_min_sketch (user_id:: text , 0 . 01 , 0 . 01 ) AS cms FROM user_events ) SELECT toolkit_experimental . approx_count (cms, 'user123' ) AS estimated_count FROM sketch;

freq_agg() : track the most common values using a minimum frequency cutoff