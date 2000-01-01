Estimate the number of times a given text value appears in a column.

Given a table of stock data, estimate how many times the symbol AAPL appears:

WITH t AS ( SELECT toolkit_experimental . count_min_sketch (symbol, 0 . 01 , 0 . 01 ) AS symbol_sketch FROM crypto_ticks ) SELECT toolkit_experimental . approx_count ( 'AAPL' , symbol_sketch) FROM t;

The syntax is:

approx_count ( item TEXT , agg CountMinSketch ) RETURNS BIGINT

Name Type Default Required Description item TEXT - ✔ The value you want to estimate occurrences of agg CountMinSketch - ✔ A CountMinSketch object created using count_min_sketch