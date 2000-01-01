approx_count()
Estimate the number of times a value appears from a `CountMinSketch`
Early access 1.8.0
Given a table of stock data, estimate how many times the symbol
Estimate the number of times a given text value appears in a column.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a table of stock data, estimate how many times the symbol
AAPL appears:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
item
|TEXT
|-
|✔
|The value you want to estimate occurrences of
agg
|CountMinSketch
|-
|✔
|A
CountMinSketch object created using
count_min_sketch
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|approx_count
|BIGINT
|The estimated number of times
item appeared in the sketch