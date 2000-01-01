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approx_count()

Estimate the number of times a value appears from a `CountMinSketch`

Early access 1.8.0

Estimate the number of times a given text value appears in a column.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Given a table of stock data, estimate how many times the symbol AAPL appears:

WITH t AS (
  SELECT toolkit_experimental.count_min_sketch(symbol, 0.01, 0.01) AS symbol_sketch
  FROM crypto_ticks
)
SELECT toolkit_experimental.approx_count('AAPL', symbol_sketch)
FROM t;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

approx_count (
    item TEXT,
    agg CountMinSketch
) RETURNS BIGINT
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
itemTEXT-The value you want to estimate occurrences of
aggCountMinSketch-A CountMinSketch object created using count_min_sketch

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
approx_countBIGINTThe estimated number of times item appeared in the sketch