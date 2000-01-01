count_min_sketch()
Aggregate data into a `CountMinSketch` for approximate counting
Early access 1.8.0
Aggregate data into a
Aggregate data into a
CountMinSketch object, which you can use to estimate the number of times a given item appears in
a column. The sketch produces a biased estimator of frequency. It might overestimate the item count, but it can’t
underestimate.
You can control the relative error and the probability that the estimate falls outside the error bounds.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
values
|TEXT
|-
|✔
|The column of values to count
error
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|Error tolerance in estimate, calculated relative to the number of values added to the sketch
probability
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|Probability that an estimate falls outside the error bounds
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
count_min_sketch
|CountMinSketch
|An object storing a table of counters