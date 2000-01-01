Aggregate data into a CountMinSketch object, which you can use to estimate the number of times a given item appears in a column. The sketch produces a biased estimator of frequency. It might overestimate the item count, but it can’t underestimate.

You can control the relative error and the probability that the estimate falls outside the error bounds.

The syntax is:

count_min_sketch( values TEXT , error DOUBLE PRECISION , probability DOUBLE PRECISION , ) RETURNS CountMinSketch

Name Type Default Required Description values TEXT - ✔ The column of values to count error DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ Error tolerance in estimate, calculated relative to the number of values added to the sketch probability DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ Probability that an estimate falls outside the error bounds