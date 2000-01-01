Frequency aggregation overview
Functions for finding the most common values using the SpaceSaving algorithm
Get the most common elements of a set and their relative frequency. The estimation uses the SpaceSaving algorithm.
This group of functions contains two aggregate functions, which let you set the cutoff for keeping track of a value in different ways.
freq_agg allows you to specify a minimum frequency, and
mcv_agg allows you to specify the target number of values to keep.
To estimate the absolute number of times a value appears, use
count_min_sketch.
Two-step aggregationSection titled “Two-step aggregation”
This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.
Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.
Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.
The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:
- More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
- Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
- Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
- Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result
To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the 5 most common values from a tableSection titled “Get the 5 most common values from a table”
This test uses a table of randomly generated data. The values used are the integer square roots of a random number in the range 0 to 400.
This returns the 5 most common values seen in the table:
The output for this query:
Generate a table with frequencies of the most commonly seen valuesSection titled “Generate a table with frequencies of the most commonly seen values”
Return values that represent more than 5% of the input:
The output for this query looks like this, with some variation due to randomness:
Advanced useSection titled “Advanced use”
You can adjust the following advanced options to suit your data distribution:
Estimated skewSection titled “Estimated skew”
mcv_agg assumes that the data is skewed. In other words, some values are more
frequent than others. The degree of skew is defined by the
s parameter of a
zeta distribution.
The default value of
1.1 works on data with this distribution or a more
extreme one:
|N
|Minimum percentage of all values represented by the top N (approximate)
|5
|20%
|10
|25%
|20
|30%
|50
|36%
|100
|40%
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
AggregatesSection titled “Aggregates”
freq_agg(): aggregate data into a space-saving aggregate with a minimum frequency cutoff
mcv_agg(): aggregate data into a space-saving aggregate with a target number of values
AccessorsSection titled “Accessors”
into_values(): return the values and their estimated frequencies from a frequency aggregate
max_frequency(): get the maximum frequency of a value from a frequency aggregate
min_frequency(): get the minimum frequency of a value from a frequency aggregate
topn(): get the N most common values from a frequency aggregate
RollupSection titled “Rollup”
rollup(): combine multiple frequency aggregates