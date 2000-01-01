Aggregate data into a space-saving aggregate object, which stores frequency information in an intermediate form. You can then use any of the accessors in this group to return estimated frequencies or the most common elements.

Create a space-saving aggregate over a field ZIP in a HomeSales table. This aggregate tracks any ZIP value that occurs in at least 5% of rows:

SELECT toolkit_experimental . freq_agg ( 0 . 05 , ZIP) FROM HomeSales;

The syntax is:

freq_agg( min_freq DOUBLE PRECISION , value AnyElement ) RETURNS SpaceSavingAggregate

Name Type Default Required Description min_freq DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ Frequency cutoff for keeping track of a value. Values that occur less frequently than the cutoff are not stored. value AnyElement - ✔ The column to store frequencies for