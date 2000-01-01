freq_agg()
Aggregate data into a space-saving aggregate for further frequency analysis
Early access 1.5.0
Create a space-saving aggregate over a field
Aggregate data into a space-saving aggregate object, which stores frequency information in an intermediate form. You can then use any of the accessors in this group to return estimated frequencies or the most common elements.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a space-saving aggregate over a field
ZIP in a
HomeSales table. This aggregate tracks any
ZIP value that
occurs in at least 5% of rows:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
min_freq
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|Frequency cutoff for keeping track of a value. Values that occur less frequently than the cutoff are not stored.
value
|AnyElement
|-
|✔
|The column to store frequencies for
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|agg
|SpaceSavingAggregate
|An object storing the most common elements of the given table and their estimated frequency. You can pass this object to any of the accessor functions to get a final result.