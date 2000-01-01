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into_values()

Get a table of all frequency estimates from a space-saving aggregate

Since 1.16.0

Return the data from a space-saving aggregate as a table. The table lists the stored values with the minimum and maximum bounds for their estimated frequencies.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

into_values(
    agg SpaceSavingAggregate
) RETURNS (AnyElement, DOUBLE PRECISION, DOUBLE PRECISION)
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggSpaceSavingAggregate-A space-saving aggregate created using either freq_agg or mcv_agg

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
valueAnyElementA commonly seen value in the original dataset
min_freqDOUBLE PRECISIONThe minimum bound for the estimated frequency
max_freqDOUBLE PRECISIONThe maximum bound for the estimated frequency