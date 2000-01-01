into_values()
Get a table of all frequency estimates from a space-saving aggregate
Since 1.16.0
Return the data from a space-saving aggregate as a table. The table lists the stored values with the minimum and maximum bounds for their estimated frequencies.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
agg
|SpaceSavingAggregate
|-
|✔
|A space-saving aggregate created using either
freq_agg or
mcv_agg
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|value
|AnyElement
|A commonly seen value in the original dataset
|min_freq
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The minimum bound for the estimated frequency
|max_freq
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The maximum bound for the estimated frequency