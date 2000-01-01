Return the data from a space-saving aggregate as a table. The table lists the stored values with the minimum and maximum bounds for their estimated frequencies.

The syntax is:

into_values( agg SpaceSavingAggregate ) RETURNS (AnyElement, DOUBLE PRECISION , DOUBLE PRECISION )

Name Type Default Required Description agg SpaceSavingAggregate - ✔ A space-saving aggregate created using either freq_agg or mcv_agg