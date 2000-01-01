max_frequency()
Get the maximum bound of the estimated frequency for a given value in a space-saving aggregate
Since 1.16.0
Find the maximum frequency of the value
Get the maximum bound of the estimated frequency for a given value in a space-saving aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Find the maximum frequency of the value
3 in a column named
value within the table
value_test:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
agg
|SpaceSavingAggregate
|-
|✔
|A space-saving aggregate created using either
freq_agg or
mcv_agg
value
|AnyElement
|-
|✔
|The value to get the frequency of
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|max_frequency
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The maximum bound for the value’s estimated frequency. The maximum frequency might be 0 if the value’s frequency falls below the space-saving aggregate’s cut-off threshold. For more information, see
freq_agg.