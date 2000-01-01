Get the maximum bound of the estimated frequency for a given value in a space-saving aggregate.

Find the maximum frequency of the value 3 in a column named value within the table value_test :

SELECT max_frequency( ( SELECT mcv_agg( 20 , value ) FROM value_test), 3 );

The syntax is:

max_frequency ( agg SpaceSavingAggregate, value AnyElement ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description agg SpaceSavingAggregate - ✔ A space-saving aggregate created using either freq_agg or mcv_agg value AnyElement - ✔ The value to get the frequency of