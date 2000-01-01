mcv_agg()
Aggregate data into a space-saving aggregate for further calculation of most-frequent values
Since 1.16.0
This differs from
Create a topN aggregate over the
Create a topN aggregate over the
Aggregate data into a space-saving aggregate, which stores frequency information in an intermediate form. You can then use any of the accessors in this group to return estimated frequencies or the most common elements.
This differs from
freq_agg in that you can specify a target number of values to keep, rather than a frequency cutoff.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a topN aggregate over the
country column of the
users table. Targets the top 10 most-frequent values:
Create a topN aggregate over the
type column of the
devices table. Estimates the skew of the data to be 1.05, and
targets the 5 most-frequent values:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
n
|INTEGER
|-
|✔
|The target number of most-frequent values
value
|AnyElement
|-
|✔
|The column to store frequencies for
skew
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|1.1
|The estimated skew of the data, defined as the
s parameter of a zeta distribution. Must be greater than
1.0. Defaults to
1.1. For more information, see the section on skew.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|agg
|SpaceSavingAggregate
|An object storing the most common elements of the given table and their estimated frequency. You can pass this object to any of the accessor functions to get a final result.