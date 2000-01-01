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min_frequency()

Get the minimum bound of the estimated frequency for a given value in a space-saving aggregate

Since 1.16.0

Get the minimum bound of the estimated frequency for a given value in a space-saving aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Find the minimum frequency of the value 3 in a column named value within the table value_test:

SELECT min_frequency(
    (SELECT mcv_agg(20, value) FROM value_test),
    3
);

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

min_frequency (
    agg SpaceSavingAggregate,
    value AnyElement
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggSpaceSavingAggregate-A space-saving aggregate created using either freq_agg or mcv_agg
valueAnyElement-The value to get the frequency of

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
min_frequencyDOUBLE PRECISIONThe minimum bound for the value’s estimated frequency. The minimum frequency might be 0 if the value’s frequency falls below the space-saving aggregate’s cut-off threshold. For more information, see freq_agg.