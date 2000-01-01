rollup()
Combine multiple frequency aggregates
Since 1.16.0
Combine multiple aggregates created with
Combine multiple aggregates created with
freq_agg or
mcv_agg functions. This function requires that the source
aggregates have been created with the same parameters (same
min_freq for
freq_agg, same n-factor and
skew, if
used, for a
mcv_agg).
This produces a very similar aggregate to running the same aggregate function over all the source data. In most cases, any difference is no more than what you might get from simply reordering the input. However, if the source data for the different aggregates is very differently distributed, the rollup result may have looser frequency bounds.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
agg
|SpaceSavingAggregate
|-
|✔
|The aggregates to roll up. These must have been created with the same parameters.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
rollup
|SpaceSavingAggregate
|An aggregate containing the most common elements from all of the underlying data for all of the aggregates.