topn()
Get the top N most common values from a space-saving aggregate
Since 1.16.0
Get the top N most common values from a space-saving aggregate. The space-saving aggregate can be created from either
Get the 20 most frequent
Get the top N most common values from a space-saving aggregate. The space-saving aggregate can be created from either
freq_agg or
mcv_agg.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the 20 most frequent
zip_codes from an
employees table:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
agg
|SpaceSavingAggregate
|-
|✔
|A space-saving aggregate created using either
freq_agg or
mcv_agg
n
|INTEGER
|-
|✔
|The number of values to return. Required only for frequency aggregates. For top N aggregates, defaults to target N of the aggregate itself, and requests for a higher N return an error. In some cases, the function might return fewer than N values. This might happen if a frequency aggregate doesn’t contain N values above the minimum frequency, or if the data isn’t skewed enough to support N values from a top N aggregate.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|topn
|SETOF AnyElement
|The N most-frequent values in the aggregate