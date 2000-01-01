Minimum and maximum overview
Find the smallest and largest values in a dataset
Find the smallest and largest values in a dataset. These specialized hyperfunctions make it easier to write queries that identify extreme values in your data.
They help you answer questions such as:
- What are the N smallest or largest values in my dataset?
- Which rows contain the minimum or maximum values?
- How can I efficiently track top/bottom values over time?
This function family provides four related function groups:
min_n(): Get the N smallest values from a column
max_n(): Get the N largest values from a column
min_n_by(): Get the N smallest values with accompanying data (like full rows)
max_n_by(): Get the N largest values with accompanying data (like full rows)
These function groups use the two-step aggregation pattern. Each group includes an aggregate function to create intermediate aggregates, accessor functions to extract results, and rollup functions to combine aggregates.
The minimum and maximum functions give the same results as the regular SQL query
SELECT ... ORDER BY ... LIMIT n. But unlike the SQL query, they can be composed
and combined like other aggregate hyperfunctions.
Two-step aggregationSection titled “Two-step aggregation”
This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.
Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.
Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.
The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:
- More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
- Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
- Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
- Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result
To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Find the smallest valuesSection titled “Find the smallest values”
Get the 5 smallest values from a calculation. This example uses
min_n() to
find the bottom 5 values from
i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000:
Output:
Find the largest valuesSection titled “Find the largest values”
Get the 5 largest values from a calculation. This example uses
max_n() to
find the top 5 values from
i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000:
Output:
Find the smallest transactions with detailsSection titled “Find the smallest transactions with details”
This example assumes you have a table of stock trades:
Find the 10 smallest transactions each day with their timestamps and symbols.
This example uses
min_n_by() to track both the transaction size and
associated row data:
Find the largest transactions with detailsSection titled “Find the largest transactions with details”
Find the 10 largest transactions each day. This example uses
max_n_by():
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
Minimum valuesSection titled “Minimum values”
min_n(): get the N smallest values from a column
Maximum valuesSection titled “Maximum values”
max_n(): get the N largest values from a column
Minimum values with dataSection titled “Minimum values with data”
min_n_by(): get the N smallest values with accompanying data
Maximum values with dataSection titled “Maximum values with data”
max_n_by(): get the N largest values with accompanying data