Minimum and maximum overview

Find the smallest and largest values in a dataset. These specialized hyperfunctions make it easier to write queries that identify extreme values in your data.

They help you answer questions such as:

What are the N smallest or largest values in my dataset?

Which rows contain the minimum or maximum values?

How can I efficiently track top/bottom values over time?

This function family provides four related function groups:

min_n() : Get the N smallest values from a column

: Get the N smallest values from a column max_n() : Get the N largest values from a column

: Get the N largest values from a column min_n_by() : Get the N smallest values with accompanying data (like full rows)

: Get the N smallest values with accompanying data (like full rows) max_n_by() : Get the N largest values with accompanying data (like full rows)

These function groups use the two-step aggregation pattern. Each group includes an aggregate function to create intermediate aggregates, accessor functions to extract results, and rollup functions to combine aggregates.

The minimum and maximum functions give the same results as the regular SQL query SELECT ... ORDER BY ... LIMIT n . But unlike the SQL query, they can be composed and combined like other aggregate hyperfunctions.

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:

More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result

To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.

Find the smallest values Section titled “Find the smallest values”

Get the 5 smallest values from a calculation. This example uses min_n() to find the bottom 5 values from i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000:

SELECT into_array( min_n( sub . val , 5 )) FROM ( SELECT (i * 13 ) % 10007 AS val FROM generate_series ( 1 , 10000 ) as i ) sub;

Output:

into_array --------------------------------- { 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 }

Find the largest values Section titled “Find the largest values”

Get the 5 largest values from a calculation. This example uses max_n() to find the top 5 values from i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000:

SELECT into_array( max_n( sub . val , 5 )) FROM ( SELECT (i * 13 ) % 10007 AS val FROM generate_series ( 1 , 10000 ) as i ) sub;

Output:

into_array --------------------------------- { 10006 , 10005 , 10004 , 10003 , 10002 }

Find the smallest transactions with details Section titled “Find the smallest transactions with details”

This example assumes you have a table of stock trades:

CREATE TABLE stock_sales ( ts TIMESTAMPTZ , symbol TEXT , price FLOAT , volume INT );

Find the 10 smallest transactions each day with their timestamps and symbols. This example uses min_n_by() to track both the transaction size and associated row data:

WITH daily_min AS ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, ts) as day , min_n_by(price * volume, stock_sales, 10 ) AS min_transactions FROM stock_sales GROUP BY day ) SELECT day , ( data ).ts, ( data ).symbol, value AS transaction_size FROM daily_min, LATERAL into_values(min_transactions, NULL ::stock_sales);

Find the largest transactions with details Section titled “Find the largest transactions with details”

Find the 10 largest transactions each day. This example uses max_n_by() :

WITH daily_max AS ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, ts) as day , max_n_by(price * volume, stock_sales, 10 ) AS max_transactions FROM stock_sales GROUP BY day ) SELECT day , ( data ).ts, ( data ).symbol, value AS transaction_size FROM daily_max, LATERAL into_values(max_transactions, NULL ::stock_sales);

min_n() : get the N smallest values from a column

max_n() : get the N largest values from a column

Minimum values with data Section titled “Minimum values with data”

min_n_by() : get the N smallest values with accompanying data

Maximum values with data Section titled “Maximum values with data”