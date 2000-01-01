Maximum values overview
Get the N largest values from a column
Get the N largest values from a column.
The
max_n() functions give the same results as the regular SQL query
SELECT ... ORDER BY ... LIMIT n. But unlike the SQL query, they can be composed and
combined like other aggregate hyperfunctions.
To get the N smallest values, use
min_n(). To get the N largest
values with accompanying data, use
max_n_by().
This function group uses the two-step aggregation
pattern. In addition to the usual aggregate function
max_n, it also
includes accessors and rollup functions.
Two-step aggregationSection titled “Two-step aggregation”
This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.
Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.
Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.
The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:
- More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
- Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
- Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
- Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result
To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the 10 largest transactions from a table of stock tradesSection titled “Get the 10 largest transactions from a table of stock trades”
This example assumes that you have a table of stock trades in this format:
You can query for the 10 largest transactions each day:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
AggregateSection titled “Aggregate”
max_n(): construct an aggregate that keeps track of the largest values passed through it
AccessorsSection titled “Accessors”
into_values(): return the N highest values seen by the aggregate
into_array(): return the N highest values seen by the aggregate as an array
RollupSection titled “Rollup”
rollup(): combine multiple MaxN aggregates