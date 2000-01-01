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into_array()

Returns an array of the highest values from a MaxN aggregate

Since 1.16.0

Return the N largest values seen by the aggregate. The values are formatted as an array in decreasing order.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Find the top 5 values from i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000.

SELECT into_array(
    max_n(sub.val, 5))
FROM (
  SELECT (i * 13) % 10007 AS val
  FROM generate_series(1,10000) as i
) sub;

Output:

into_array
---------------------------------
{10006,10005,10004,10003,10002}

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

into_array (
    agg MaxN
) BIGINT[] | DOUBLE PRECISION[] | TIMESTAMPTZ[]
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggMaxN-The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored in the aggregate.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
into_arrayBIGINT[ ] | DOUBLE PRECISION[ ] | TIMESTAMPTZ[ ]The highest values seen while creating this aggregate.