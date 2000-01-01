into_array()
Returns an array of the highest values from a MaxN aggregate
Since 1.16.0
Find the top 5 values from
Return the N largest values seen by the aggregate. The values are formatted as an array in decreasing order.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Find the top 5 values from
i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000.
Output:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
agg
|MaxN
|-
|✔
|The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored in the aggregate.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|into_array
|BIGINT[ ] | DOUBLE PRECISION[ ] | TIMESTAMPTZ[ ]
|The highest values seen while creating this aggregate.