Return the N largest values seen by the aggregate. The values are formatted as an array in decreasing order.

Find the top 5 values from i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000.

SELECT into_array( max_n( sub . val , 5 )) FROM ( SELECT (i * 13 ) % 10007 AS val FROM generate_series ( 1 , 10000 ) as i ) sub;

Output:

into_array --------------------------------- { 10006 , 10005 , 10004 , 10003 , 10002 }

The syntax is:

into_array ( agg MaxN ) BIGINT [] | DOUBLE PRECISION [] | TIMESTAMPTZ []

Name Type Default Required Description agg MaxN - ✔ The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored in the aggregate.