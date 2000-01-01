max_n()
Find the largest values in a set of data
Since 1.16.0
Construct an aggregate which will keep track of the largest values passed through it.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
value
|BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The values passed into the aggregate
capacity
|BIGINT
|-
|✔
|The number of values to retain.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|max_n
|MaxN
|The compiled aggregate. Note that the exact type will be
MaxInts,
MaxFloats, or
MaxTimes depending on the input type