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max_n()

Find the largest values in a set of data

Since 1.16.0

Construct an aggregate which will keep track of the largest values passed through it.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

max_n(
    value BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ,
    capacity BIGINT
) MaxN
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
valueBIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ-The values passed into the aggregate
capacityBIGINT-The number of values to retain.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
max_nMaxNThe compiled aggregate. Note that the exact type will be MaxInts, MaxFloats, or MaxTimes depending on the input type