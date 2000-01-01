This returns the largest values seen by the aggregate and the corresponding values associated with them. Note that PostgreSQL requires an input argument with type matching the associated value in order to determine the response type.

Find the top 5 values from i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000:

SELECT into_values( max_n_by( sub . mod , sub . div , 5 ), NULL :: INT ) FROM ( SELECT (i * 13 ) % 10007 AS mod, (i * 13 ) / 10007 AS div FROM generate_series ( 1 , 10000 ) as i ) sub;

Output:

into_values ------------- (10006,3) (10005,7) (10004,11) (10003,2) (10002,6)

The syntax is:

into_values( agg MaxNBy, dummy ANYELEMENT ) TABLE ( value BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ , data ANYELEMENT )

Name Type Default Required Description agg MaxNBy - ✔ The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored. dummy ANYELEMENT - ✔ This is purely to inform PostgreSQL of the response type. A NULL cast to the appropriate type is typical.