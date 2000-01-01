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into_values()

Returns the highest values and associated data from a MaxNBy aggregate

Since 1.16.0

This returns the largest values seen by the aggregate and the corresponding values associated with them. Note that PostgreSQL requires an input argument with type matching the associated value in order to determine the response type.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Find the top 5 values from i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000:

SELECT into_values(
    max_n_by(sub.mod, sub.div, 5),
    NULL::INT)
FROM (
  SELECT (i * 13) % 10007 AS mod, (i * 13) / 10007 AS div
  FROM generate_series(1,10000) as i
) sub;

Output:

into_values
-------------
(10006,3)
(10005,7)
(10004,11)
(10003,2)
(10002,6)

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

into_values(
  agg MaxNBy,
  dummy ANYELEMENT
) TABLE (
  value BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ,
  data ANYELEMENT
)
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggMaxNBy-The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored.
dummyANYELEMENT-This is purely to inform PostgreSQL of the response type. A NULL cast to the appropriate type is typical.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
into_valuesSETOF BIGINT | SETOF DOUBLE PRECISION | SETOF TIMESTAMPTZThe highest values seen while creating this aggregate.