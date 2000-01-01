into_values()
Returns the highest values and associated data from a MaxNBy aggregate
Since 1.16.0
This returns the largest values seen by the aggregate and the corresponding values associated with them. Note that PostgreSQL requires an input argument with type matching the associated value in order to determine the response type.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Find the top 5 values from i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000:
Output:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
agg
|MaxNBy
|-
|✔
|The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored.
dummy
|ANYELEMENT
|-
|✔
|This is purely to inform PostgreSQL of the response type. A NULL cast to the appropriate type is typical.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|into_values
|SETOF BIGINT | SETOF DOUBLE PRECISION | SETOF TIMESTAMPTZ
|The highest values seen while creating this aggregate.