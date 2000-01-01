Minimum values overview
Get the N smallest values from a column
Get the N smallest values from a column.
The
min_n() functions give the same results as the regular SQL query
SELECT ... ORDER BY ... LIMIT n. But unlike the SQL query, they can be composed and
combined like other aggregate hyperfunctions.
To get the N largest values, use
max_n(). To get the N smallest
values with accompanying data, use
min_n_by().
This function group uses the two-step aggregation
pattern. In addition to the usual aggregate function
min_n, it also
includes accessors and rollup functions.
Two-step aggregationSection titled “Two-step aggregation”
This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.
Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.
Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.
The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:
- More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
- Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
- Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
- Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result
To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
This example assumes that you have a table of stock trades in this format:
You can query for the 10 smallest transactions each day:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
AggregateSection titled “Aggregate”
min_n(): construct an aggregate that keeps track of the smallest values passed through it
AccessorsSection titled “Accessors”
into_values(): return the N lowest values seen by the aggregate
into_array(): return the N lowest values seen by the aggregate as an array
RollupSection titled “Rollup”
rollup(): combine multiple MinN aggregates