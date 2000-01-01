Returns the N lowest values seen by the aggregate. The values are formatted as an array in increasing order.

Find the bottom 5 values from i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000.

SELECT into_array( min_n( sub . val , 5 )) FROM ( SELECT (i * 13 ) % 10007 AS val FROM generate_series ( 1 , 10000 ) as i ) sub;

Output:

into_array --------------------------------- { 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 }

The syntax is:

into_array ( agg MinN ) BIGINT [] | DOUBLE PRECISION [] | TIMESTAMPTZ []

Name Type Default Required Description agg MinN - ✔ The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored.