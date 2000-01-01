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into_values()

Returns the lowest values from a MinN aggregate

Since 1.16.0

Return the N lowest values seen by the aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Find the bottom 5 values from i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000.

SELECT toolkit_experimental.into_values(
    toolkit_experimental.min_n(sub.val, 5))
FROM (
  SELECT (i * 13) % 10007 AS val
  FROM generate_series(1,10000) as i
) sub;

Output:

into_values
---------------------------------
1
2
3
4
5

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

into_values (
    agg MinN
) SETOF BIGINT | SETOF DOUBLE PRECISION | SETOF TIMESTAMPTZ
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggMinN-The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
into_valuesSETOF BIGINT | SETOF DOUBLE PRECISION | SETOF TIMESTAMPTZThe lowest values seen while creating this aggregate.