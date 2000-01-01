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min_n()

Find the smallest values in a set of data

Since 1.16.0

Construct an aggregate that keeps track of the smallest values passed through it.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

min_n(
    value BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ,
    capacity BIGINT
) MinN
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
valueBIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ-The values passed into the aggregate
capacityBIGINT-The number of values to retain.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
min_nMinNThe compiled aggregate. Note that the exact type is MinInts, MinFloats, or MinTimes depending on the input type