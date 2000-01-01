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rollup()

Combine multiple MinN aggregates

Since 1.16.0

This aggregate combines the aggregates generated by other min_n aggregates and returns the minimum values found across all the aggregated data.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rollup(
    agg MinN
) MinN
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
aggMinN-The aggregates being combined

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
rollupMinNAn aggregate over all of the contributing values.