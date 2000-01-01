rollup()
Combine multiple MinN aggregates
Since 1.16.0
This aggregate combines the aggregates generated by other
This aggregate combines the aggregates generated by other
min_n
aggregates and returns the minimum values found across all the
aggregated data.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
agg
|MinN
|-
|✔
|The aggregates being combined
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|rollup
|MinN
|An aggregate over all of the contributing values.