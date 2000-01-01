into_values()
Returns the lowest values and associated data from a MinNBy aggregate
Since 1.16.0
Find the bottom 5 values from
This returns the smallest values seen by the aggregate and the corresponding values associated with them. Note that PostgreSQL requires an input argument with type matching the associated value in order to determine the response type.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Find the bottom 5 values from
i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000, and
the integer result of the operation that generated that modulus.
Output:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
agg
|MinNBy
|-
|✔
|The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored.
dummy
|ANYELEMENT
|-
|✔
|This is purely to inform PostgreSQL of the response type. A NULL cast to the appropriate type is typical.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|into_values
|SETOF BIGINT | SETOF DOUBLE PRECISION | SETOF TIMESTAMPTZ
|The lowest values seen while creating this aggregate.