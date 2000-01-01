Construct an aggregate that keeps track of the smallest values passed through it, as well as some associated data which is passed alongside the value.

The syntax is:

min_n_by( value BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ , data ANYELEMENT, capacity BIGINT ) MinNBy

Name Type Default Required Description value BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ The values passed into the aggregate data ANYELEMENT - ✔ The data associated with a particular value capacity BIGINT - ✔ The number of values to retain.