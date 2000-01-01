min_n_by()
Track the smallest values and associated data in a set of values
Since 1.16.0
Construct an aggregate that keeps track of the smallest values passed through it, as well as some associated data which is passed alongside the value.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
value
|BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The values passed into the aggregate
data
|ANYELEMENT
|-
|✔
|The data associated with a particular value
capacity
|BIGINT
|-
|✔
|The number of values to retain.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|min_n_by
|MinNBy
|The compiled aggregate. Note that the exact type is
MinByInts,
MinByFloats, or
MinByTimes depending on the input type