rollup()
Combine multiple MinNBy aggregates
Since 1.16.0
This aggregate combines the aggregates generated by other
This aggregate combines the aggregates generated by other
min_n_by
aggregates and returns the minimum values and associated data found
across all the aggregated data.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
agg
|MinNBy
|-
|✔
|The aggregates being combined
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|rollup
|MinNBy
|An aggregate over all of the contributing values.