Percentile approximation overview

These functions are more CPU- and memory-efficient than exact calculations using PostgreSQL‘s percentile_cont and percentile_disc functions, making them ideal for large datasets and continuous aggregates.

TimescaleDB Toolkit provides two advanced percentile approximation algorithms:

UddSketch : Produces stable estimates within a guaranteed relative error

: Produces stable estimates within a guaranteed relative error t-digest: More accurate at extreme quantiles, though somewhat dependent on input order

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:

More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result

To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.

Create an hourly continuous aggregate and calculate daily percentiles:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW foo_hourly WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket( '1 h' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, percentile_agg( value ) AS pct_agg FROM foo GROUP BY 1 ; -- Query daily percentiles SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, bucket) AS bucket, approx_percentile( 0 . 95 , rollup (pct_agg)) AS p95, approx_percentile( 0 . 99 , rollup (pct_agg)) AS p99 FROM foo_hourly GROUP BY 1 ;

Using uddsketch for custom error control Section titled “Using uddsketch for custom error control”

Aggregate percentile data with specific error bounds:

SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, ts) AS day , uddsketch( 200 , 0 . 001 , value ) AS sketch FROM measurements GROUP BY day ;

Using tdigest for extreme quantiles Section titled “Using tdigest for extreme quantiles”

Calculate percentiles at extreme ends of the distribution:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW response_times_hourly WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket( '1 h' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, tdigest( 100 , response_time) AS digest FROM requests GROUP BY 1 ; -- Query for extreme percentiles SELECT bucket, approx_percentile( 0 . 999 , digest ) AS p999, approx_percentile( 0 . 9999 , digest ) AS p9999 FROM response_times_hourly;

uddsketch() : estimate percentiles using the UddSketch algorithm with guaranteed relative error