t-digest overview
Percentile approximation optimized for extreme quantiles using the t-digest algorithm
Estimate the value at a given percentile, or the percentile rank of a given value, using the t-digest algorithm. This
estimation is more memory- and CPU-efficient than an exact calculation using PostgreSQL‘s
percentile_cont and
percentile_disc functions.
tdigest is one of two advanced percentile approximation aggregates provided in TimescaleDB Toolkit. It is a
space-efficient aggregation, and it provides more accurate estimates at extreme quantiles than traditional methods.
tdigest is somewhat dependent on input order. If
tdigest is run on the same data arranged in different order, the
results should be nearly equal, but they are unlikely to be exact.
The other advanced percentile approximation aggregate is
uddsketch, which produces stable estimates
within a guaranteed relative error. If you aren’t sure which to use, try the default percentile estimation method,
percentile_agg. It uses the
uddsketch algorithm with some sensible defaults.
For more information about percentile approximation algorithms, see the algorithms overview.
Two-step aggregationSection titled “Two-step aggregation”
This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.
Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.
Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.
The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:
- More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
- Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
- Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
- Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result
To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Aggregate and roll up percentile data to calculate daily percentilesSection titled “Aggregate and roll up percentile data to calculate daily percentiles”
Create an hourly continuous aggregate that contains a percentile aggregate:
Use accessors to query directly from the continuous aggregate for hourly data. You can also roll the hourly data up into daily buckets, then calculate approximate percentiles:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
AggregateSection titled “Aggregate”
tdigest(): aggregate data in a t-digest for percentile calculation
AccessorsSection titled “Accessors”
approx_percentile(): estimate the value at a given percentile from a t-digest
approx_percentile_rank(): estimate the percentile rank of a given value from a t-digest
max_val(): get the maximum value from a t-digest
mean(): calculate the exact mean from values in a t-digest
min_val(): get the minimum value from a t-digest
num_vals(): get the number of values in a t-digest
RollupSection titled “Rollup”
rollup(): combine multiple t-digest aggregates