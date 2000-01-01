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approx_percentile()

Estimate the value at a given percentile from a `tdigest`

Since 1.0.0

Estimate the approximate value at a percentile from a tdigest aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Estimate the value at the first percentile, given a sample containing the numbers from 0 to 100.

SELECT
  approx_percentile(0.01, tdigest(data))
FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
approx_percentile
-------------------
            0.999

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

approx_percentile(
  percentile DOUBLE PRECISION,
  tdigest  TDigest
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
percentileDOUBLE PRECISION-The percentile to compute. Must be within the range [0.0, 1.0]
tdigestTDigest-The tdigest aggregate

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
approx_percentileDOUBLE PRECISIONThe estimated value at the requested percentile.