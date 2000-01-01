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max_val()

Get the maximum value from a `tdigest`

Since 1.0.0

Get the maximum value from a tdigest. This accessor allows you to calculate the maximum alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the maximum of the integers from 1 to 100.

SELECT max_val(tdigest(100, data))
  FROM generate_series(1, 100) data;
max_val
---------
    100

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

max_val(
  digest TDigest
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
digestTDigest-The digest to extract the max value from

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
max_valDOUBLE PRECISIONThe maximum value entered into the tdigest