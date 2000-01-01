max_val()
Get the maximum value from a `tdigest`
Since 1.0.0
Get the maximum value from a
Get the maximum value from a
tdigest. This accessor allows you to calculate the maximum alongside percentiles, without
needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the maximum of the integers from 1 to 100.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|digest
|TDigest
|-
|✔
|The digest to extract the max value from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|max_val
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The maximum value entered into the
tdigest