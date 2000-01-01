Get the maximum value from a tdigest . This accessor allows you to calculate the maximum alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.

Get the maximum of the integers from 1 to 100.

SELECT max_val(tdigest( 100 , data )) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 100 ) data ;

max_val --------- 100

The syntax is:

max_val( digest TDigest ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description digest TDigest - ✔ The digest to extract the max value from