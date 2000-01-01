mean()
Calculate the exact mean from values in a `tdigest`
Since 1.0.0
Calculate the exact mean of the values in a
Calculate the exact mean of the values in a
tdigest aggregate. Unlike percentile calculations, the mean calculation is
exact. This accessor allows you to calculate the mean alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate
aggregates from the same raw data.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the mean of the integers from 0 to 100.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|digest
|TDigest
|-
|✔
|The
tdigest aggregate to extract the mean from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|mean
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The mean of the values in the
tdigest.