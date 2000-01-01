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min_val()

Get the minimum value from a `tdigest`

Since 1.0.0

Get the minimum value from a tdigest. This accessor allows you to calculate the minimum alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Get the minimum of the integers from 1 to 100.

SELECT min_val(tdigest(100, data))
  FROM generate_series(1, 100) data;
min_val
---------
      1

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

min_val(
  digest TDigest
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
digestTDigest-The digest to extract the minimum value from

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
min_valDOUBLE PRECISIONThe minimum value entered into the tdigest