Get the minimum value from a tdigest . This accessor allows you to calculate the minimum alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.

Get the minimum of the integers from 1 to 100.

SELECT min_val(tdigest( 100 , data )) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 100 ) data ;

min_val --------- 1

The syntax is:

min_val( digest TDigest ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description digest TDigest - ✔ The digest to extract the minimum value from