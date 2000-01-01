min_val()
Get the minimum value from a `tdigest`
Since 1.0.0
Get the minimum value from a
Get the minimum value from a
tdigest. This accessor allows you to calculate the minimum alongside percentiles, without
needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the minimum of the integers from 1 to 100.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|digest
|TDigest
|-
|✔
|The digest to extract the minimum value from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|min_val
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The minimum value entered into the
tdigest