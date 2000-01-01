num_vals()
Get the number of values contained in a `tdigest`
Since 1.0.0
Get the number of values contained in a
Get the number of values contained in a
tdigest aggregate. This accessor allows you to calculate a count alongside
percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Count the number of integers from 0 to 100.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|digest
|TDigest
|-
|✔
|The
tdigest aggregate to extract the number of values from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|num_vals
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The number of values in the
tdigest.