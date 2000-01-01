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num_vals()

Get the number of values contained in a `tdigest`

Since 1.0.0

Get the number of values contained in a tdigest aggregate. This accessor allows you to calculate a count alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Count the number of integers from 0 to 100.

SELECT num_vals(tdigest(data))
FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
num_vals
-----------
    101

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

num_vals(
  digest TDigest
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
digestTDigest-The tdigest aggregate to extract the number of values from

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
num_valsDOUBLE PRECISIONThe number of values in the tdigest.