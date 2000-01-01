Get the number of values contained in a tdigest aggregate. This accessor allows you to calculate a count alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.

Count the number of integers from 0 to 100.

SELECT num_vals(tdigest( data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

num_vals ----------- 101

The syntax is:

num_vals( digest TDigest ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description digest TDigest - ✔ The tdigest aggregate to extract the number of values from