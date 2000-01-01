tdigest()
Aggregate data in a `tdigest` for further calculation of percentile estimates
Since 1.0.0
This is the first step for calculating approximate percentiles with the
Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using
Given a table called
This is the first step for calculating approximate percentiles with the
tdigest algorithm. Use
tdigest to create an
intermediate aggregate from your raw data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this
group to compute final results.
Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using
rollup() before an accessor is applied.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a table called
samples, with a column called
data, build a
tdigest using the
data column. Use 100 buckets
for the approximation.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|buckets
|INTEGER
|-
|✔
|Number of buckets in the digest. Increasing this provides more accurate quantile estimates, but requires more memory
|value
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|Column of values to aggregate for the
tdigest object
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|tdigest
|TDigest
|A percentile estimator object created to calculate percentiles using the
tdigest algorithm