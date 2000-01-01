Calculate the exact sum of all the values added to a tdigest aggregate. Unlike percentile calculations, the sum is exact, though there might be some loss of precision. This accessor allows you to calculate the total alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.

Calculate the sum of the integers from 0 to 100.

SELECT total(tdigest( 100 , data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

total ------- 5050

The syntax is:

total( digest TDigest ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description digest TDigest - ✔ The tdigest aggregate to extract the sum from