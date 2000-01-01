total()
Calculate the exact sum of the values in a `tdigest`
Since 1.21.0
Calculate the exact sum of all the values added to a
Calculate the exact sum of all the values added to a
tdigest aggregate. Unlike percentile calculations, the sum is
exact, though there might be some loss of precision. This accessor allows you to calculate the total alongside
percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the sum of the integers from 0 to 100.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|digest
|TDigest
|-
|✔
|The
tdigest aggregate to extract the sum from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|total
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The sum of the values in the
tdigest.