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UddSketch overview

Percentile approximation with guaranteed relative error using the UddSketch algorithm

Estimate the value at a given percentile, or the percentile rank of a given value, using the UddSketch algorithm. This estimation is more memory- and CPU-efficient than an exact calculation using PostgreSQL‘s percentile_cont and percentile_disc functions.

uddsketch is one of two advanced percentile approximation aggregates provided in TimescaleDB Toolkit. It produces stable estimates within a guaranteed relative error.

The other advanced percentile approximation aggregate is tdigest, which is more accurate at extreme quantiles, but is somewhat dependent on input order.

If you aren’t sure which aggregate to use, try the default percentile estimation method, percentile_agg. It uses the uddsketch algorithm with some sensible defaults.

For more information about percentile approximation algorithms, see the algorithms overview.

Two-step aggregation

Section titled “Two-step aggregation”

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:

  1. More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
  2. Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
  3. Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
  4. Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result

To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Aggregate and roll up percentile data using percentile_agg

Section titled “Aggregate and roll up percentile data using percentile_agg”

Create an hourly continuous aggregate that contains a percentile aggregate:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW foo_hourly
WITH (timescaledb.continuous)
AS SELECT
    time_bucket('1 h'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
    percentile_agg(value) AS pct_agg
FROM foo
GROUP BY 1;

Use accessors to query directly from the continuous aggregate for hourly data. You can also roll the hourly data up into daily buckets, then calculate approximate percentiles:

SELECT
    time_bucket('1 day'::interval, bucket) AS bucket,
    approx_percentile(0.95, rollup(pct_agg)) AS p95,
    approx_percentile(0.99, rollup(pct_agg)) AS p99
FROM foo_hourly
GROUP BY 1;

Aggregate and roll up percentile data using uddsketch

Section titled “Aggregate and roll up percentile data using uddsketch”

Create an hourly continuous aggregate that contains a percentile aggregate:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW foo_hourly
WITH (timescaledb.continuous)
AS SELECT
    time_bucket('1 h'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
    uddsketch(100, 0.01, value) AS uddsketch
FROM foo
GROUP BY 1;

Use accessors to query directly from the continuous aggregate for hourly data. You can also roll the hourly data up into daily buckets, then calculate approximate percentiles:

SELECT
    time_bucket('1 day'::interval, bucket) AS bucket,
    approx_percentile(0.95, rollup(uddsketch)) AS p95,
    approx_percentile(0.99, rollup(uddsketch)) AS p99
FROM foo_hourly
GROUP BY 1;

Available functions

Section titled “Available functions”

Aggregate

Section titled “Aggregate”
  • uddsketch(): aggregate data in a uddsketch for percentile calculation

Alternate aggregate

Section titled “Alternate aggregate”
  • percentile_agg(): aggregate data using sensible defaults for percentile calculation

Accessors

Section titled “Accessors”

Rollup

Section titled “Rollup”
  • rollup(): combine multiple uddsketch aggregates