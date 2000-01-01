approx_percentile()
Estimate the value at a given percentile from a `uddsketch`
Since 1.0.0
Estimate the approximate value at a percentile from a
Estimate the approximate value at a percentile from a
uddsketch aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Estimate the value at the first percentile, given a sample containing the numbers from 0 to 100.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|percentile
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|the percentile to compute. Must be within the range
[0.0, 1.0]
|sketch
|UddSketch
|-
|✔
|the
uddsketch aggregate
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|approx_percentile
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The estimated value at the requested percentile.