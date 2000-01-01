Estimate the approximate value at a percentile from a uddsketch aggregate.

Estimate the value at the first percentile, given a sample containing the numbers from 0 to 100.

SELECT approx_percentile( 0 . 01 , uddsketch( data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

approx_percentile ------------------- 0 . 999

The syntax is:

approx_percentile( percentile DOUBLE PRECISION , uddsketch UddSketch ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description percentile DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ the percentile to compute. Must be within the range [0.0, 1.0] sketch UddSketch - ✔ the uddsketch aggregate