approx_percentile_array()
Estimate the values for an array of given percentiles from a `uddsketch`
Since 1.16.0
Estimate the approximate values of an array of percentiles from a
Estimate the approximate values of an array of percentiles from a
uddsketch aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Estimate the value at the 90th, 50th, and 20th percentiles, given a sample containing the numbers from 0 to 100.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|percentiles
|DOUBLE PRECISION[]
|-
|✔
|array of percentiles to compute. Must be within the range
[0.0, 1.0]
|sketch
|UddSketch
|-
|✔
|the
uddsketch aggregate
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|approx_percentile_array
|DOUBLE PRECISION[]
|The estimated values at the requested percentiles.