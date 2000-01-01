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approx_percentile_array()

Estimate the values for an array of given percentiles from a `uddsketch`

Since 1.16.0

Estimate the approximate values of an array of percentiles from a uddsketch aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Estimate the value at the 90th, 50th, and 20th percentiles, given a sample containing the numbers from 0 to 100.

SELECT
  approx_percentile_array(array[0.9,0.5,0.2], uddsketch(100,0.005,data))
FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
approx_percentile_array
-------------------
 {90.0,50.0,20.0}

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

approx_percentile_array(
  percentiles DOUBLE PRECISION[],
  uddsketch  UddSketch
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION[]
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
percentilesDOUBLE PRECISION[]-array of percentiles to compute. Must be within the range [0.0, 1.0]
sketchUddSketch-the uddsketch aggregate

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
approx_percentile_arrayDOUBLE PRECISION[]The estimated values at the requested percentiles.