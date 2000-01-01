Estimate the approximate values of an array of percentiles from a uddsketch aggregate.

Estimate the value at the 90th, 50th, and 20th percentiles, given a sample containing the numbers from 0 to 100.

SELECT approx_percentile_array( array [0.9,0.5,0.2], uddsketch( 100 , 0 . 005 , data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

approx_percentile_array ------------------- { 90 . 0 , 50 . 0 , 20 . 0 }

The syntax is:

approx_percentile_array( percentiles DOUBLE PRECISION [], uddsketch UddSketch ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION []

Name Type Default Required Description percentiles DOUBLE PRECISION[] - ✔ array of percentiles to compute. Must be within the range [0.0, 1.0] sketch UddSketch - ✔ the uddsketch aggregate