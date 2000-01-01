Estimate the percentile at which a given value would be located.

Estimate the percentile rank of the value 99 , given a sample containing the numbers from 0 to 100.

SELECT approx_percentile_rank( 99 , uddsketch( data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

approx_percentile_rank ---------------------------- 0 . 9851485148514851

The syntax is:

approx_percentile_rank( value DOUBLE PRECISION , sketch UddSketch ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description value DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ the value to estimate the percentile of sketch UddSketch - ✔ the uddsketch aggregate