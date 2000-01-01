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approx_percentile_rank()

Estimate the percentile of a given value from a `uddsketch`

Since 1.0.0

Estimate the percentile at which a given value would be located.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Estimate the percentile rank of the value 99, given a sample containing the numbers from 0 to 100.

SELECT
  approx_percentile_rank(99, uddsketch(data))
FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
approx_percentile_rank
----------------------------
        0.9851485148514851

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

approx_percentile_rank(
  value DOUBLE PRECISION,
  sketch UddSketch
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
valueDOUBLE PRECISION-the value to estimate the percentile of
sketchUddSketch-the uddsketch aggregate

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
approx_percentile_rankDOUBLE PRECISIONThe estimated percentile associated with the provided value.