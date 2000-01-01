approx_percentile_rank()
Estimate the percentile of a given value from a `uddsketch`
Since 1.0.0
Estimate the percentile rank of the value
Estimate the percentile at which a given value would be located.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Estimate the percentile rank of the value
99, given a sample containing the numbers from 0 to 100.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|value
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|the value to estimate the percentile of
|sketch
|UddSketch
|-
|✔
|the
uddsketch aggregate
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|approx_percentile_rank
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The estimated percentile associated with the provided value.