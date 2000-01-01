error()
Get the maximum relative error for a `uddsketch`
Since 1.0.0
Get the maximum relative error of a
Calculate the maximum relative error when estimating percentiles using
Get the maximum relative error of a
uddsketch. The correct (non-estimated) percentile falls within the range defined
by
approx_percentile(sketch) +/- (approx_percentile(sketch) * error(sketch)).
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the maximum relative error when estimating percentiles using
uddsketch.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|sketch
|UddSketch
|-
|✔
|The
uddsketch to determine the error of
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|error
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The maximum relative error of any percentile estimate.