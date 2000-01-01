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error()

Get the maximum relative error for a `uddsketch`

Since 1.0.0

Get the maximum relative error of a uddsketch. The correct (non-estimated) percentile falls within the range defined by approx_percentile(sketch) +/- (approx_percentile(sketch) * error(sketch)).

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the maximum relative error when estimating percentiles using uddsketch.

SELECT error(uddsketch(data))
FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
error
-------
0.001

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

error(
  sketch UddSketch
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
sketchUddSketch-The uddsketch to determine the error of

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
errorDOUBLE PRECISIONThe maximum relative error of any percentile estimate.