Get the maximum relative error of a uddsketch . The correct (non-estimated) percentile falls within the range defined by approx_percentile(sketch) +/- (approx_percentile(sketch) * error(sketch)) .

Calculate the maximum relative error when estimating percentiles using uddsketch .

SELECT error(uddsketch( data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

error ------- 0.001

The syntax is:

error( sketch UddSketch ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description sketch UddSketch - ✔ The uddsketch to determine the error of