Calculate the exact mean of the values in a uddsketch . Unlike percentile calculations, the mean calculation is exact. This accessor allows you to calculate the mean alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.

Calculate the mean of the integers from 0 to 100.

SELECT mean(uddsketch( 100 , 0 . 001 , data :: double precision )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

mean ------ 50

The syntax is:

mean( sketch UddSketch ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description sketch UddSketch - ✔ The uddsketch to extract the mean from