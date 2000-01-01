mean()
Calculate the exact mean from values in a `uddsketch`
Since 1.0.0
Calculate the exact mean of the values in a
Calculate the exact mean of the values in a
uddsketch. Unlike percentile calculations, the mean calculation is exact.
This accessor allows you to calculate the mean alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates
from the same raw data.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the mean of the integers from 0 to 100.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|sketch
|UddSketch
|-
|✔
|The
uddsketch to extract the mean from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|mean
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The mean of the values in the
uddsketch.