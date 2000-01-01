 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

mean()

Calculate the exact mean from values in a `uddsketch`

Since 1.0.0

Calculate the exact mean of the values in a uddsketch. Unlike percentile calculations, the mean calculation is exact. This accessor allows you to calculate the mean alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the mean of the integers from 0 to 100.

SELECT mean(uddsketch(100, 0.001, data::double precision))
FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
mean
------
50

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

mean(
  sketch UddSketch
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
sketchUddSketch-The uddsketch to extract the mean from

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
meanDOUBLE PRECISIONThe mean of the values in the uddsketch.