percentile_agg()
Aggregate data in a uddsketch, using some reasonable default values, for further calculation of percentile estimates
Aggregate data in a UddSketch, using reasonable default values, for further calculation of percentile estimates. This is
an alternate first step for calculating approximate percentiles. It provides added convenience by using sensible
defaults to create a
UddSketch. Internally, it calls
uddsketch with 200 buckets and a maximum error rate of 0.001.
Use
percentile_agg to create an intermediate aggregate from your raw data. This intermediate form can then be used by
one or more accessors in this group to compute final results.
Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using
rollup() before an accessor is applied.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a continuous aggregate that stores percentile aggregate objects. These objects can later be used with multiple accessors for retrospective analysis.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|value
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|column of values to aggregate for percentile calculation
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|percentile_agg
|UddSketch
|A percentile estimator object created to calculate percentiles using the
UddSketch algorithm