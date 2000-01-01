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rollup()

Roll up multiple `uddsketch`es

Since 1.0.0

Combine multiple intermediate uddsketch aggregates, produced by uddsketch, into a single intermediate uddsketch aggregate. For example, you can use rollup to combine uddsketches from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rollup(
  sketch UddSketch
) RETURNS UddSketch
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
sketchUddSketch-The uddsketch aggregates to roll up

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
rollupUddSketchA new uddsketch aggregate created by combining the input uddsketch aggregates.