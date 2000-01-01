rollup()
Roll up multiple `uddsketch`es
Since 1.0.0
Combine multiple intermediate
Combine multiple intermediate
uddsketch aggregates, produced by
uddsketch, into a single intermediate
uddsketch
aggregate. For example, you can use
rollup to combine
uddsketches from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|sketch
|UddSketch
|-
|✔
|The
uddsketch aggregates to roll up
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|rollup
|UddSketch
|A new
uddsketch aggregate created by combining the input
uddsketch aggregates.