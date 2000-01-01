total()
Calculate the exact sum of the values in a `uddsketch`
Since 1.21.0
Calculate the exact sum of all the values added to a
Calculate the exact sum of all the values added to a
uddsketch. Unlike percentile calculations, the sum is exact,
though there might be some loss of precision. This accessor allows you to calculate the total alongside percentiles,
without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the sum of the integers from 0 to 100.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|sketch
|UddSketch
|-
|✔
|The
uddsketch to extract the sum from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|total
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The sum of the values in the
uddsketch.