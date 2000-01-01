uddsketch()
Aggregate data in a `uddsketch` for further calculation of percentile estimates
Aggregate data in a
uddsketch for further calculation of percentile estimates. This is the first step for calculating
approximate percentiles with the
uddsketch algorithm. Use
uddsketch to create an intermediate aggregate from your
raw data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results.
Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using
rollup() before an accessor is applied.
If you aren’t sure what values to set for
size and
max_error, try using the alternate aggregate function,
percentile_agg().
percentile_agg also creates a
UddSketch, but it sets sensible default values for
size and
max_error that should work for many use cases.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Build a
uddsketch using a column called
data from a table called
samples. Use a maximum of 100 buckets and a
relative error of 0.01.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|size
|INTEGER
|-
|✔
|maximum number of buckets in the
uddsketch. Providing a larger value here makes it more likely that the aggregate is able to maintain the desired error, but potentially increases the memory usage
|max_error
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|the desired maximum relative error of the sketch. The true error may exceed this if too few buckets are provided for the data distribution. You can get the true error using the
error function
|value
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|the column to aggregate for further calculation
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|uddsketch
|UddSketch
|A percentile estimator object created to calculate percentiles using the
uddsketch algorithm