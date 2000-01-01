Aggregate data in a uddsketch for further calculation of percentile estimates. This is the first step for calculating approximate percentiles with the uddsketch algorithm. Use uddsketch to create an intermediate aggregate from your raw data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results.

Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using rollup() before an accessor is applied.

If you aren’t sure what values to set for size and max_error , try using the alternate aggregate function, percentile_agg() . percentile_agg also creates a UddSketch , but it sets sensible default values for size and max_error that should work for many use cases.

Build a uddsketch using a column called data from a table called samples . Use a maximum of 100 buckets and a relative error of 0.01.

SELECT uddsketch( 100 , 0 . 01 , data ) FROM samples;

The syntax is:

uddsketch( size INTEGER , max_error DOUBLE PRECISION , value DOUBLE PRECISION ) RETURNS UddSketch

Name Type Default Required Description size INTEGER - ✔ maximum number of buckets in the uddsketch . Providing a larger value here makes it more likely that the aggregate is able to maintain the desired error, but potentially increases the memory usage max_error DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ the desired maximum relative error of the sketch. The true error may exceed this if too few buckets are provided for the data distribution. You can get the true error using the error function value DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ the column to aggregate for further calculation