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Saturating math overview

Perform saturating math operations on integers

The saturating math hyperfunctions help you perform saturating math on integers. In saturating math, the final result is bounded. If the result of a normal mathematical operation exceeds either the minimum or maximum bound, the result of the corresponding saturating math operation is capped at the bound. For example, 2 + (-3) = -1. But in a saturating math function with a lower bound of 0, such as saturating_add_pos, the result is 0.

You can use saturating math to make sure your results don’t overflow the allowed range of integers, or to force a result to be greater than or equal to zero.

Note

All saturating math functions are in the toolkit_experimental schema. You must use schema-qualified names:

SELECT toolkit_experimental.saturating_add(100, 50);

Alternatively, add the schema to your search path:

SET search_path TO public, toolkit_experimental;

Available functions

Section titled “Available functions”

Addition

Section titled “Addition”

Subtraction

Section titled “Subtraction”
  • saturating_sub(): subtract one number from another, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing
  • saturating_sub_pos(): subtract one number from another, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound

Multiplication

Section titled “Multiplication”
  • saturating_mul(): multiply two numbers, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing