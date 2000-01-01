Saturating math overview

The saturating math hyperfunctions help you perform saturating math on integers. In saturating math, the final result is bounded. If the result of a normal mathematical operation exceeds either the minimum or maximum bound, the result of the corresponding saturating math operation is capped at the bound. For example, 2 + (-3) = -1 . But in a saturating math function with a lower bound of 0 , such as saturating_add_pos , the result is 0 .

You can use saturating math to make sure your results don’t overflow the allowed range of integers, or to force a result to be greater than or equal to zero.

Note All saturating math functions are in the toolkit_experimental schema. You must use schema-qualified names: SELECT toolkit_experimental . saturating_add ( 100 , 50 ); Alternatively, add the schema to your search path: SET search_path TO public, toolkit_experimental;

saturating_add() : add two numbers, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing

: add two numbers, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing saturating_add_pos() : add two numbers, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound

saturating_sub() : subtract one number from another, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing

: subtract one number from another, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing saturating_sub_pos() : subtract one number from another, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound