Saturating math overview
Perform saturating math operations on integers
The saturating math hyperfunctions help you perform saturating math on integers. In saturating math, the final result is
bounded. If the result of a normal mathematical operation exceeds either the minimum or maximum bound, the result of the
corresponding saturating math operation is capped at the bound. For example,
2 + (-3) = -1. But in a saturating math
function with a lower bound of
0, such as
saturating_add_pos, the result is
0.
You can use saturating math to make sure your results don’t overflow the allowed range of integers, or to force a result to be greater than or equal to zero.
All saturating math functions are in the
toolkit_experimental schema. You must use schema-qualified names:
Alternatively, add the schema to your search path:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
AdditionSection titled “Addition”
saturating_add(): add two numbers, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing
saturating_add_pos(): add two numbers, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound
SubtractionSection titled “Subtraction”
saturating_sub(): subtract one number from another, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing
saturating_sub_pos(): subtract one number from another, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound
MultiplicationSection titled “Multiplication”
saturating_mul(): multiply two numbers, saturating at the 32-bit integer bounds instead of overflowing