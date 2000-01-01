saturating_add_pos()
Add two numbers, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound
Early access 1.8.0
The
The
saturating_add_pos function adds two numbers, saturating at 0 and 2,147,483,647 instead of overflowing.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|x
|INT
|-
|✔
|An integer to add to
y
|y
|INT
|-
|✔
|An integer to add to
x
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|saturating_add_pos
|INT
|The result of
x + y, saturating at 0 for the minimum bound